II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

IIVI opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $75.05.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth about $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in II-VI by 25.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 394,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in II-VI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 26.7% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 289,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares in the last quarter.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

