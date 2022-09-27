Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.