Impossible Finance Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $519,521.58 and approximately $382.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011004 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
