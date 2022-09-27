ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 2.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ING shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

