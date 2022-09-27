Innova (INN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Innova has a market cap of $40,708.22 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innova has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

