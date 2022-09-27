Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $259,826.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $376,724.83 and $259,826.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,839,646 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform.IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections.”

