InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
IHT stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.00.
