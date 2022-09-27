Instadapp (INST) Reaches One Day Volume of $58,128.00

Instadapp (INST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $74.22 million and approximately $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Instadapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

