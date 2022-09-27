Insureum (ISR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.43 Million

Insureum (ISR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. Insureum has a total market cap of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Insureum alerts:

About Insureum

Insureum’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 297,000,000 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co.

Buying and Selling Insureum

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles.The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

