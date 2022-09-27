Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Trading 24.8% Lower This Week (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market cap of $203,321.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for about $83.76 or 0.00411840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Profile

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

