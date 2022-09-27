International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

International Paper Stock Down 4.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $31.77 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.