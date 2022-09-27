International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 4.0 %

IP opened at $31.77 on Thursday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

