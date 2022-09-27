Internet Computer 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.95 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00032056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00090481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,936,038 coins and its circulating supply is 262,204,020 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

