Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00032016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00090794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00069904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,936,038 coins and its circulating supply is 262,204,020 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

