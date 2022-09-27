Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00032016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00090794 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00069904 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00018701 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007916 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 489,936,038 coins and its circulating supply is 262,204,020 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
