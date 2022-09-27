Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

