Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.78. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $304.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.