Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

