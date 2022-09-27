Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX):

9/21/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $96.00.

9/14/2022 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/12/2022 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Phillips 66 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Phillips 66 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

