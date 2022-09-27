Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boston Properties (BXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) recently:

9/26/2022 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $83.00.

9/22/2022 – Boston Properties was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

9/22/2022 – Boston Properties was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

9/15/2022 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/30/2022 – Boston Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Boston Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Boston Properties was downgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Boston Properties Inc alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.