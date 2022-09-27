InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

