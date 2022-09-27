IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

