IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.33. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
