iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $116.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

