iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after buying an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after buying an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

