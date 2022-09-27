iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

ISTB stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

