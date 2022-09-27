iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.58 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.