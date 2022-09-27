iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.