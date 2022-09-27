iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.