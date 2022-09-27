iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 5.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

