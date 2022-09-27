iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $625,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.