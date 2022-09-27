iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 315.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBML opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

