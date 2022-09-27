iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.