iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

