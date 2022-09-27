iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

