iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 853,823 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,582,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $67.82 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.