iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Decreased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.41 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

