iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $326.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.39 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

