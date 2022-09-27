iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $219.33 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

