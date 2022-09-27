iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $454,094,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 97,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

