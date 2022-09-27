iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Nikulski Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

