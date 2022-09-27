iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

LRGF opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

