ITAM Games Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.66 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. ITAM Games has a total market cap of $194.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ITAM Games alerts:

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games was first traded on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars.

