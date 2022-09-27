Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

