Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,400 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 200.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 113.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RPM opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

