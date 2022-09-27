Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

