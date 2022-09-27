Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal stock opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

