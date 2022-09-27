Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

INTU stock opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

