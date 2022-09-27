Jacobs & Co. CA Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,531.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,604.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,478.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,936.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

