Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.24 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

