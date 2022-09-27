Jacobs & Co. CA Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 801,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 2.4 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Shares of BUD opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

