Jacobs & Co. CA Has $466,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

SNY opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

