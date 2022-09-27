Jacobs & Co. CA Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

